Victoria Monét’s upcoming single, “SOS (Sex On Sight),” is expected to be released on Tuesday (Aug. 27). On Friday (Aug. 23), she revealed the record’s very special guest appearance: Usher.

In a teaser clip shared on social media, Monét and the R&B legend got up close and personal in their underwear. “You ready for it? / Are you ready for it?” she sang, to which Usher confidently replied, “I'm ready for it.” In another tantalizing snippet, the songstress crooned, “I need that SOS, sex on sight, baby, it's urgent.”

“As a thank you and a celebration of putting out [JAGUAR II] a whole year ago, I want to put out something new,” the Grammy winner said in an announcement video days earlier. “I know I said I was going to put something out soon, so next Tuesday’s the day.” She also shared that Camper, who worked on records like “Ready” and “Let Her Go,” would also be lending production to the pending release.

Monét’s JAGUAR II came out in August 2023 with glowing reviews. It housed her award-winning “On My Mama” as well as “Alright,” “Smoke” featuring Lucky Daye,” and “How Does It Make You Feel.” She embarked on “The Jaguar Tour” the following month, bringing her show-stopping presence across the United States, Toronto, London, and Brazil.

Usher, who unveiled COMING HOME in February, began his “Past Present Future Tour” on Aug. 20. Initially, he planned to start with three shows in Atlanta, but a neck injury during rehearsals forced him to push them back to December.

In June, Monét and Teyana Taylor paid tribute to the “Yeah!” artist at the 2024 BET Awards. They did a rendition of “Bad Girl,” which he performed with Beyoncé roughly two decades before at the ceremony.

“[Usher], all of us were truly honored to tribute your legacy last night! Our only hope was that you felt the love you deserve to feel because you have provided the same for us through your music for 30-plus years!! Congratulations on a lifetime of greatness,” Monét penned.