Disney+ is reviving Power Rangers, and Vince Staples is already calling dibs on a spot in the franchise’s upcoming live-action series.

Upon finding out that “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” showrunners Jonathan E. Steinberg and Dan Shotz had a project in the works for the streaming service, the “Yeah Right” rapper took to Twitter on Wednesday (March 19) with a simple request: “Call me, [on the] dead homies.”

“Vince, you gon’ [get] struck with the Power Rangers curse. Stay far away, bro,” someone warned underneath the post. However, he quote-tweeted, “I’ll die for what I believe in, n**ga.” Given his past voice work and Netflix show, maybe it’s not such a long shot after all.

If one thing’s for certain, it’s that his fans are all for it. “[The] Blue Ranger gonna have a chopper and mad one-liners,” one reply read. Another person cropped Staples’ face over Billy Yost’s and dropped him somewhere in the suburbs of Los Angeles.

Someone else wrote, “Vince would be ranked No. 2 [of the best] Blue Rangers of [all] time. No one [is] beating the lil’ kid from Turbo,” seemingly in reference to Justin Stewart, played by Blake Foster, in 1997’s Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie. The user added, “[He] had every youngin’ thinking anything was possible.”

According to TheWrap, Disney+ will be producing the series with Hasbro, which acquired the franchise’s rights in 2018. The publication reported that their goal is to “reinvent the franchise for a whole new generation of fans while delighting those who already know and love the world of Power Rangers.”

As for the Long Beach artist, “The Vince Staples Show” aired its first season in February 2024 and was renewed for a second just months later. Before that, he took on minor roles in films like Dope and White Men Can't Jump while also guest-starring in “Insecure” and “Abbott Elementary.”