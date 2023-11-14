Image Image Credit Dia Dipasupil / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Coco Jones Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Coco Jones knows how to put on a show, there’s no denying that. On Thursday (March 6), the songstress brought her talents to “The TERRELL Show” for the host’s first-ever concert experience, where she delivered a soul-drenched medley of her biggest hits and several other deep cuts.

“Look at me, look at me, strugglin'/ Bring me down, I want more of it,” Jones sang, staring straight into the camera while gliding through “Just My Luck,” one of the more emotionally charged moments from 2019’s H.D.W.Y. Afterward, she revisited her and Babyface’s “Simple” — though without the R&B legend — before making her way into the more recent “Here We Go (Uh Oh).” The latter was easily one of the most exciting moments from the entire performance, thanks in part to the background vocalists and electric guitar riff that followed.

A New Era

After running through a few more records, Jones took a brief pause to introduce “Taste,” the latest track from her upcoming album. “Well, this is an exciting time in the set because I’m performing a new song,” she enthusiastically shared. “Watch that video, too, girl, ‘cause I was hurting my back for y’all. ... I hope I ate that.”

“A taste gets me in places/ I'm chasin' I can't erase it/ Taste me, boy, and I'll taste you,” she crooned over the “Toxic”-sampling track. It’s a side of Jones we don’t get often, which makes her new era all the more thrilling to watch unfold. Take a look at the full performance below.

Why Not More? Is Hitting The Road

Of course, it won’t be the last time fans get to hear live renditions of some of the aforementioned offerings. Her “Why Not More? Tour” begins on May 6 at Philadelphia’s The Fillmore, followed by stops in Baltimore, Detroit, Toronto, Los Angeles and more cities. The “ICU” singer is also bringing Lady London and TA Thomas on the road with her.

The trek will obviously arrive in promotion of Jones’ debut album, Why Not More?, which has been in the making for quite some time. Joined by “Here We Go (Uh Oh),” “Taste” and “Most Beautiful Design” featuring London On Da Track and Future, the 14-song effort is set to hit streaming services on April 25.

“I definitely am experimenting. I want to let myself be free and not try to fit into any expectation,” she told Complex. “I also want to elevate some of the sounds that I feel really put me on. So, I don’t want to do anything too similar, but I want to give that same feel.”