Key Takeaways

Leon Thomas brought a standout vocal and guitar performance of “Not Fair” to “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The track is part of his latest project, ‘MUTT Deluxe: HEEL,’ which also features collaborations with Kehlani, Big Sean and Halle.

This marks another major performance moment for Thomas, following his recent sets on NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert” and “A COLORS SHOW.”

Leon Thomas really is as multifaceted as they come. He writes, produces, sings, and as we’ve seen time and time again, he’s a pretty impressive guitarist too. On Wednesday (June 4) night, the Grammy Award-winning artist stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” for a performance of “NOT FAIR.”

“I just wanna see you, must be santería / I just need a re-up, I don't need a prenup,” he sang from the record, which dropped in May as a part of MUTT Deluxe: HEEL. Before closing things out, Thomas graced the audience with what might go down as one of the most memorable electric guitar medleys in the talk show’s history.

“Felt like the start of something bigger,” Thomas captioned his Instagram post about the performance. “Salute to the band, the team and the ones who keep running it back.” Take a look below.

“NOT FAIR” is among several of the new records that fans received on HEEL, which arrived with pre-release offerings like the Christ Brown remix of “MUTT” and “RATHER BE ALONE” with Halle. Thomas also enlisted Big Sean for “PARTY FAVORS” and an updated take on “VIBES DON’T LIE,” while Kehlani appeared on “DIRT ON MY SHOES.”

“I almost feel like HEEL is a bit of a meditation. I’m looking back at a lot of things and seeing where I was in my life during the MUTT era. It was pretty chaotic,” Thomas told Billboard of the project. “The title of the deluxe has multiple meanings. From the ‘heel’ command of learning to follow to healing in real life.”

Thomas’ “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance is just the latest in a string of many performances we’ve gotten from him in the past few months. In February, he pulled up to NPR’s office for “Tiny Desk Concert.” By May, he took over “A COLORS SHOW” for a rendition of “VIBES DON’T LIE.” Thomas hasn’t yet confirmed if HEEL will get the same tour treatment as MUTT, but plenty of fans are crossing their fingers.