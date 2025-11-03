Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Now that the decade’s biggest rap feud and his inevitable comeback album are in the rearview, Drake is plotting his “next chapter.” What that entails for fans — or the world at large — remains to be seen, but if his latest cryptic Instagram post is any indication, it might leave some listeners feeling “uneasy.”

“[You] know I grew up nonconfrontational and always treated this game as a sport where my pen won gold, but these days, the podium has been hard for all of us to ignore,” the Canadian rapper penned on Monday (March 10). There are plenty of things he could be alluding to, such as his lawsuit against Universal Music Group, his beef with Kendrick Lamar or something entirely different.

Either way, the caption came alongside a carousel of images, including a screengrab from Baka Not Nice’s “Live Up to My Name” video, an OVO Sound sweatshirt that reads “Free The Man Dem” and, of all things, a Zofran pill. “I understand that this next chapter may leave you feeling uneasy, but I hope you see my honesty as clarity, not charity, that answers some questions, especially about the unanswered texts you’ve been sending me,” Drake continued.

Drake’s “Next Chapter” Could Go In A Few Different Directions

If nothing else, the post leaves plenty up for interpretation, especially when it comes to what Drake’s “next chapter” will actually look like. For one, he’s long due for another solo album. Of course, with everything 2024 threw at him, plus his ongoing legal battle with UMG, that might be easier said than done.

In February, he and PARTYNEXTDOOR dropped $ome $exy $ongs 4 U and predictably went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200, but the project mostly served as fan service for their existing audience. A few tracks, like “BRIAN STEEL” and “GIMME A HUG,” even touched on last year’s tensions. However, Drake without a co-pilot — as we’ve seen across some of Certified Lover Boy and For All The Dogs — is an entirely different monster.

That also begs the question: Would fans actually want to see Drake go independent, or is part of his dominance tied to the massive machine behind him? He’s proven over and over that he can thrive regardless, but to quote Steve Stoute, if the “God’s Plan” hitmaker does somehow shake loose from the major label system, “the music business is done.”