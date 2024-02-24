Image Image Credit Michael Kai via Getty Images Image Alt Studio microphone in recording studio Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Ahead of her eagerly awaited debut EP, DUMB, AKIA unpacks the frustration of second-guessing love on “DND,” her first single of the year.

“Tried to call you, you ain’t sleep / Got ya’ phone on DND / Are you where you ‘sposed to be?” the Arkansas newcomer crooned on the acoustic riff-backed offering. Released on March 14, she described the record as a “raw and hypnotic R&B anthem that dives deep into the chaos of a toxic relationship.”

AKIA added that it “captures the paranoia and heartbreak of not trusting her boyfriend — especially when his phone is on Do Not Disturb.” The result is obviously a stripped-down, emotional ballad that makes it clear she’s bringing something refreshingly new to the genre.

What’s Next For AKIA?

AKIA is set to release DUMB on Friday (March 28). In addition to the aforementioned “DND,” the four-track project will arrive with another exciting offering called “My Girl Gina,” which she teased on Monday (March 24).

Shared on Instagram, the brief teaser shows her singing, “Now I gotta roll my windows up because I don’t want nobody to see me daydreaming / Trying to figure out if you got some takeout on the side.”

Until the EP arrives, fans still have “F.a.f.o (Freestyle)” — short for “f**k around and find out” — and “Soft Girl Era” to enjoy, both of which came out in 2024. It’s also worth noting that the rising star recently signed to Sincethe80s, the Atlanta-based powerhouse behind artists like JID and EARTHGANG.

AKIA Is Performing At Dreamville Fest 2025

For anyone hoping to catch the newcomer live, AKIA is slated for day two of 2025’s Dreamville Fest — a major feat, considering it’s the festival’s final year. She’ll be hitting the stage on April 6 alongside the likes of Anycia, Cozz, GloRilla, Coco Jones and more. J. Cole is scheduled to headline that night, with Erykah Badu and Tems opening for his bittersweet set.

As Rap-Up previously reported, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Ari Lennox and several others are on the lineup for day one, so there’s going to be plenty of talent to go around.