Nine Vicious is a name Hip Hop will be hearing a lot more often in the coming months, at least if the “You Said” artist’s latest co-sign from Young Thug means anything.

On Wednesday (March 5), the Barter 6 rapper quoted the “Oh, you fancy, huh? / You pop tags, huh?” lines from Nine Vicious’ “U Fancy.” The track, which now has a little over a quarter-million views on its visual treatment from last year, sampled Drake’s early classic “Fancy.”

Nine Vicious Has Quickly Been Gaining Momentum

Even before the aforementioned track, Nine Vicious had already built momentum with SoundCloud drops like “I Love You” and “I’ll Neva,” both of which had the familiar bounce of new-age Atlanta music. Then, in 2024, he stepped it up with B4SA and his debut mixtape, Studio Addict. The 13-track project delivered surefire cuts like “F&N,” “Tokyo,” and “Ye,” where the Athens native name-dropped Travis Scott and Diddy.

Coming off the heels of January’s B4TM, Nine Vicious seems to be gearing up for more new music. On Tuesday (March 4), he revealed the cover art for tumblr music — an interesting choice, considering most of his fans are probably too young to have ever used the platform. The cover itself is a recreation of Tupac Shakur’s All Eyez On Me, which has already raised some eyebrows. Then again, plenty of people were skeptical of Young Thug’s creative direction early on and look how that turned out.

Nine Vicious Might Already Be Signed To Young Thug’s YSL Records Imprint

In an interview with “Big Facts,” Lil Gotit may or may not have prematurely revealed that Young Thug had already signed Nine Vicious while discussing his upcoming joint project with Lil Keed.

“Me and Keed got about 300 songs, man. I gave [Young Thug] about 20 of them. I put Ty Dolla Sign on there, Tee Grizzley, and Nine Vicious, this artist Slime just signed. He’s hard. That motherf**ker [is] wavy,” the “Brotherly Love” artist said. Given that YSL Records is already home to Gunna, Lil Duke, Yak Gotti, and more, the newcomer may just be their next breakout star after the storm that came with the label boss’ RICO trial.