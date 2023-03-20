Image Image Credit Bennett Raglin / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt XXXTentacion attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

XXXTENTACION’s legacy can be divisive, but it’s nevertheless living on through his devoted fans and his family. The late rapper’s son recently began kindergarten, eliciting overflowing reactions of support and celebration on social media.

Gekyume Onfroy, XXXTENTACION’s son, is six years old, and his mother, Jenesis Sanchez, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (Aug. 11) to share a photo celebrating his first day of the new school year. “First grade,” she wrote, along with a smiling face with tear emoji tag. DJ Akademiks later shared the post, which quickly went viral.

While comments sections are usually full of vitriol, the chatter about little Gekyume’s photo is nearly universal love. A couple of messages include “Keep making your dad proud, little man” and “They grow up so fast. Long live X.”

XXXTENTACION was murdered back on June 2018 near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was just 20 years old. In March 2023, three men — Dedrick Williams, Trayvon Newsome and Michael Boatwright — were sentenced to life without parole for first degree murder related to the killing. A fourth man, Robert Allen, received a 7-year sentence after taking a plea deal for second-degree murder and agreeing to testify against the murder suspects.

Gekyume was born in January 2019, seven months after his father’s tragic death. Specifically, his birthday is on Jan. 26, which means he arrived a few days after what would have been his father's 21st birthday.

A birth announcement at the time read, "XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, and Jenesis Sanchez are thrilled to announce the arrival of baby boy Gekyume Onfroy … [whose] name is derived from a word X created prior to his passing, which means 'a different state' or 'next' universe of thought. XXXTENTACION specifically chose this name for his first born son; his family is honored to fulfill his wish and shower baby Gekyume with love."