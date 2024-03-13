Image Image Credit Victor Boyko / Stringer via Getty Images and Karwai Tang / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Ye and Drake Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

To put it mildly, Ye and Drake’s relationship has seen its fair share of highs and lows over the years. Things heated up after Pusha T took jabs at the Canadian star on “Infrared,” which was produced by none other than his G.O.O.D. Music collaborator. The two Grammy winners then attempted to bury the hatchet with 2021’s “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert, but their issues circled back not too long after.

On Friday (Aug. 23), Ye dedicated a performance of “I Wonder” to his frenemy at the VULTURES 2 listening experience in South Korea. With the “My Song”-sampling record playing in the backdrop, he declared, “This one [is] for Drake. This one [is] for Ian Connor.”

Drake hasn't chimed in about the intriguing shoutout just yet, but Connor has already responded on Twitter. He simply wrote, “And I wonder.”

Back in April, Ye fired shots at Drake on “Like That (Remix),” a move Kendrick Lamar initiated on the original version the previous month. There, he accused Universal Music Group CEO Lucian Grainge of being the Toronto native’s “master”: “You caught a little bag for your masters, didn't ya?/ Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n**gas.”

In a sit-down with Justin Laboy’s “The Download” podcast, Ye spoke about working on the rendition of Future and Metro Boomin’s track. “I went to the studio, laid that, and then we went through the creative process of adding the chords. [We] called the Hooligans; called ’em out in London to get on the joint,” he explained. “Everybody is very, very excited about the elimination of Drake. Not excited; we were energized.”

Interestingly, Drake didn’t poke fun at Ye during his exchange with Lamar — though Metro, Rick Ross, ASAP Rocky, and The Weeknd caught barbs. He did, however, reference Kim Kardashian on “Family Matters”: “Two separate albums dissin', I just did a Kim to it, n**ga, skim through it.”