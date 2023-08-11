Image Image Credit Venla Shalin / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yeat Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Yeat earned his first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with LYFESTYLE, the publication reported on Sunday (Oct. 27). The 22-song collection, which just so happens to be his second LP of the year, sold a massive 89,000 album-equivalent units.

According to Luminate data, 60,000 of that total interestingly comes from album sales, whereas SEA units make up 29,000 — or 39.67 million on-demand. One of the several contributing factors could be that LYFESTYLE marked Yeat’s first CD release. The California native also sold several different boxed sets, including merchandise like T-shirts, a balaclava and a hoodie.

Reacting to his project topping the chart, Yeat took to his Instagram Stories. He wrote, “[Love] y’all” alongside a goat and two merman emojis.

LYFESTYLE arrived with standout cuts like “GO2WORK,” “GEEK TIMË” and “STFU.” Guest appearances came from Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Summrs and Don Toliver — who previously teamed up with Yeat on “GEEKED UP” from the deluxe version of HARDSTONE PSYCHO.

“LYFESTYLE [is] basically just my normal rap s**t. It’s not futuristic. It’s not like a whole different world,” Yeat told The FADER of the album. “This time, it [took] longer than it normally ever has. I wanted everything to feel seamless, but not actually [be] seamless.”

His manager, Zack Bia, chimed in, “That's because you've been leaning into it. This one's more a little bit more curated.”

The “Breathe” rapper wrapped up his “Eurolyfe Tour” earlier in the month after making stops in London, Berlin, Paris, Milan and several other cities across the United Kingdom and Europe. Though he hasn’t announced a North American trek just yet, fans can catch him at Rolling Loud Miami in December.

LYFESTYLE served as a follow-up to February’s 2093, which arrived in two parts. The latter offering housed “As We Speak” featuring Drake.