YFN Lucci is officially free. The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed his release on Friday (Jan. 31) morning, just a year after he pleaded guilty to a single count of violating the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

The “Key to the Streets” rapper, initially arrested in January 2021 and indicted on murder and RICO charges, was handed 20 years — half in prison, half on probation — in 2024, but was not incarcerated nearly as long. With a hefty chunk of time served already under his belt, he was eligible for parole just a few months later in May.

At his sentencing, Lucci addressed the family of 28-year-old James Adams, the victim in the 2020 shooting where he was accused of being the getaway driver. “First off, I wanna say my heart goes out to my friend, James Adams, and his family,” the Atlanta native shared. “Also, I wanna apologize to my family and my friends for putting them through this stressful process. I would also like to apologize to the court.”

“After three years of pretrial litigation, more than two weeks of jury selection, and three years of incarceration waiting for his jury trial, today, the prosecution finally relented and dismissed the murder and RICO charges against Rayshawn Bennett,” defense attorney Drew Findling said at the time.

Understandably, Lucci didn’t release much while behind bars. February 2021 saw the release of “I Gotcha,” just weeks after he turned himself in to authorities. To commemorate a relatively light sentence, the rapper dropped “Free Me” three years later.

Prior to serving time in Fulton County Jail, fans were treated to Wish Me Well 3 in 2020. The 21-song body of work contained the massively successful “Wet (She Got That…),” its Latto-assisted remix and “Both of Us” featuring Rick Ross and Layton Greene. Other guest appearances on the project came from Mozzy, Yungeen Ace and Jackboy.