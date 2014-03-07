Image Image Credit Scott Dudelson / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt YG Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

2025 is already shaping up to be a big year for YG. In addition to last week’s rollout for his upcoming project — perhaps another album — he’s quietly been working on something else: a supplement brand. During live streamer N3on’s broadcast on Tuesday (March 25) night, the Compton rapper shared some early details about the label, Trim, which will apparently launch with sea moss, vitality greens and other wellness-focused products before the year wraps.

“I’m big in the health and [wellness] space,” YG prefaced, noting that he’s at least “10, 15 years in.” He went on to say, “I’m actually finna launch a health brand this year. It’s a supplement brand.”

“I’ma launch with ashwagandha, sea moss, vitality greens [and] a liver detoxer ‘cause I’m a drinker, so I be trynna cleanse my liver. We gon’ have everything,” the “Who Do You Love?” hitmaker revealed. Other products on the lineup include male and female libido products, fitness essentials like creatine and even something for the little ones.

YG Entered Health And Wellness Industry With Cherry Bomb In 2024

Trim seems to be a natural follow-up to Cherry Bomb, YG’s all-natural male enhancement pill designed to boost sexual performance, which dropped in 2024. Made with ingredients like deer antler velvet and tongkat ali, among other herbs, the pill came in packs ranging from two to 30, with the largest option running close to $210 on his official site.

“To be able to create a dietary supplement product like this is a big deal," YG shared in a press statement, per Complex. He continued, "My people have been taking other products with unhealthy mixed chemicals for decades, but this is made with 100 percent herbal ingredients with real benefits in the bedroom.”

What Else Is YG Working On In 2025?

As mentioned, YG is booked and busy. On top of whatever new music he’s possibly gearing up to drop, the 4HUNNID artist is also set to appear in two films — Goons and Night Patrol, both of which were announced last year.

“One of them is a horror film. I’m one of [the main characters], but you know I died. Damn, I gave the movie up,” he prematurely revealed to N3on. “Aye, but look, it’s fire, though. I’m in that motherf**ker all the way.”