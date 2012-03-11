Image Image Credit Screenshot from Young Thug’s “Money On Money” video Image Alt Young Thug and Future Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug is officially back with “Money On Money,” his first lead single since coming home, and naturally, he tapped frequent collaborator Future to help make the moment count. On Friday (April 25), the duo dropped accompanying visuals for the track ahead of Thugger’s upcoming album, UY SCUTI, expected to arrive later in the year.

Produced by Southside and Wheezy, the video finds Young Thug and Future cruising through a shipyard in a stripped-down Lamborghini while spitting bars about “blowin' money fast like a f**kin' cheetah.” The visual companion itself, which plays out very much like Ye and JAY-Z’s “Otis” visuals in terms of the pyrotechnics, ladies riding in the backseat, and camera angles, also serves as proof that the Atlanta rappers’ collaborative genius hasn’t faded one bit.

The (Speculative) Jabs At Gunna

On the chorus, Young Thug rapped, “These f**k n**gas tellin' for nothin', and I gotta be the one callin' 'em friend,” followed by him belting out, “Brother, you a rat/ Twin, you a pack” early into the opening verse. Of course, those lines could apply to plenty of people, but the internet immediately pointed fingers at Gunna, who notably took an Alford plea deal in the YSL RICO case.

Young Thug and several co-defendants ended up coming home on probation anyway, so looking back, maybe Gunna’s plea didn't change much. Then again, that's all speculation, and to date, every one of the “fukumean” hitmaker’s releases since his return have still come through YSL Records.

Future’s “She Belongs To The Streets” Reference

“You identify my b**ches with APs. She ain't got an AP, she is not mine. She belongs to the streets,” Future said about three minutes into “Money On Money.” It’s a more obvious nod to an Instagram Story that Young Thug posted back in 2017 featuring the “Mask Off” rapper, and since then, it’s taken on a life of its own on social media.

“Money On Money” marked Young Thug and Future’s second collaboration of the year, with both of them having appeared on “Dum, Dumb, Dumber” from Lil Baby’s WHAM in January.