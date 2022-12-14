Image Image Credit Kevin Winter / Staff via Getty Images Image Alt Young Thug, Lil Baby Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Young Thug’s first few tweets have been interesting since his release from Fulton County Jail. On Thursday (Oct. 31), Rap-Up reported that the Atlanta rapper pleaded no contest to RICO and gang leader charges, a case that started just over a year ago after his arrest in May 2022.

In his first tweet post-release, he shared, “Real plea deal jack!” which many fans were excited to see. The post a few hours later left fans confused after he exclaimed, “Wham let’s drop one on these rats peter.” The tweet alludes to dropping a song with Lil Baby about “rats,” which has led many fans on social media to troll Thugger for labeling his frequent collaborator Gunna a rat after he took an Alford plea to get out of jail during the YSL trial.

This is an interesting first post seeing as though the “Hot” rapper’s plea deal included a clause that would allow him to work with Gunna specifically and his blood brother, rapper Unfoonk. One fan responded to the tweet saying, “So second tweet is to lil baby saying drop One on these rats & Lil baby and Durk was the top ppl calling a snitch. I think he just cleared the air with this one!”

Earlier this summer, Young Thug tweeted, “whatever wham says goes,” letting people know the status of he and Lil Baby’s friendship. Recently, many fans online believe that Future, Lil Durk and Lil Baby shouldn’t have turned on Gunna, while others argue that they were justified in cutting him off for accepting an early plea deal.

While Lil Baby has yet to respond, fans are clamoring for any new music from Young Thug in hopes that it will offer more insight into his mindset, following his stint in jail during the trial. The hope is that he clarifies his relationship with Gunna, and shares his feelings about how people treated him after entering an Alford plea.

There is currently no timetable for new music from the YSL CEO.