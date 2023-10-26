Image Image Credit Prince Williams / Contributor via Getty Images and Johnny Nunez / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Yung Miami and Joe Budden Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier in the week, Joe Budden received a plaque for “Pump It Up” — a year after the song was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. While that might be a big deal for the retired rapper, Yung Miami — who has five RIAA-recognized tracks as part of City Girls — found it pretty funny that he’s just now receiving his first gold plaque.

After seeing a video of him unboxing the ornamental tablet, the Florida native reacted to the Twitter post with a bunch of laughing emojis on Thursday (Aug. 22). “I was 9. I’m 30 now,” she noted. Budden was seemingly tempted to fire back but settled on saying, “It would be too easy…”

However, the podcaster evidently reconsidered shortly after, writing “Maybe [tomorrow],” in a following post. Yung Miami quote-tweeted his first statement with, “Another one bites the dust, remember??? You [were] just celebrating when you thought I took an L. I can laugh [because] you [were] just laughing at me, so let’s laugh!”

The “50/50” artist’s remarks were in reference to comments Budden made on “The Need to Know Podcast” in October 2023. He shared doubts about her talk show, “Caresha Please,” making a return and implied that its two BET Awards victories weren’t deserved.

“Won’t be getting one of those again,” Budden stated before singing along to Queen’s “Another One Bites The Dust.” He continued, “It’s over now. [Yung Miami] won the award two times in a row. Now, I don’t care about that stuff; however, you know when there’s a glitch in the matrix.”

As Rap-Up previously reported, “Caresha Please” debuted the first episode of its second season on Aug. 8. During her sit-down with Saucy Santana, Yung Miami opened up about being silent amid Diddy’s lawsuits and allegations, City Girls’ break up and Quality Control Music shelving her solo records.

The “CFWM (Can't F**k With Me)” artist is notably expected to headline 2024’s REVOLT WORLD in September. Other confirmed acts include Pusha T, Key Glock, Mariah the Scientist, Rob49, Offset, Lady London and 42 Dugg.