JT’s “City Cinderella Tour” touched down in Houston on Monday (Sept. 16) night. The rapper graced fans with a medley of hits from her debut solo EP while her City Girls counterpart, Yung Miami, was in attendance.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the “50/50” artist shared footage of JT performing “Intro (Hope)” and “JT Coming.” Social media was excited to see the ladies supporting one another, albeit it would’ve been better if they hit the stage together for one of their classics. “I’m glad they worked it out,” someone commented underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s repost.

“I love JT, but Miami [has] really never been a hater, and I hate that y’all be trynna force that,” read a separate reply with over 1,000 likes. Another user emphasized, “Friends have disagreements. We all grow [and] change over the course of time and look back, supporting each other like it never [happened].”

As both artists have shared in the past, City Girls’ indefinite split was mutual. The pair began focusing on their more lucrative solo careers amid low album sales for RAW, which sold a mere 10,000 copies. Despite having a star-studded tracklist, the project primarily suffered from bad timing, considering it was announced a little over a week in advance.

“We [are] older now, and [JT] was doing her own thing,” Yung Miami told Complex in June. “She [is] on the West Coast; I’m in Miami. I’m doing my own thing. And I felt like naturally, when she [was] doing her own thing, it just worked for her. And when I’m doing my own thing, it [works] for me. But when we [got] together as a group, it just wasn’t connecting.”

JT’s “City Cinderella Tour” will conclude on Sunday (Sept. 22) at Los Angeles’ The Novo. Ahead of the final stop, she’s scheduled to perform at BET’s Vote Fest in Philadelphia as a part of National Black Voter Day.