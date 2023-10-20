Image Image Credit Phillip Faraone / Stringer via Getty Images Image Alt Yung Miami Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Even with all the hits she’s delivered through City Girls, Yung Miami still feels overlooked when it comes to conversations about today's female rappers. She spoke about not getting her due credit on Monday’s (March 10) episode of “Stepping Into The Shade Room.”

“I’m in a space where they’re trying to strip me [of] everything that I [have]. I feel like superstars go through that,” she emphasized. “Every superstar has [gone] through something in their career, and that’s how you overcome it.”

She’s got a point, given that plenty of female rappers have faced the same struggle. Flo Milli, for example, went viral with “In The Party,” only to have to once again remind the world of her star power with “Never Lose Me” a few years later. Despite stacking hit after hit, Ice Spice also landed in that weird space where the internet has seemingly moved on just as quickly as it crowned her.

In fact, Yung Miami also brought up that point later in the sit-down. “I feel like people move on easily. It’s like you’re hot today and cold tomorrow,” she said. That doesn’t mean the Florida native lost her core audience, though. If anything, it’s stronger than ever; “Caresha Please” is still one of Hip Hop’s biggest talk shows with its second season notably welcoming the likes of NLE Choppa, Rick Ross and Mariah the Scientist.

“People know the influence that I have,” Yung Miami explained. “I hate when people try to act like I didn’t bring anything to the table when I worked my a** to get where I got.” And she’s exactly right. City Girls had the world chanting along to “Act Up,” “Twerk” and “Pussy Talk” — not to mention, they’re the reason “period” became a viral catchphrase in the first place.

Another big reason why Yung Miami and City Girls often get left out of the conversation is because of the way the duo ended. RAW didn’t exactly hit the way their previous projects did. Plus, between the two members, most people seem to have taken more of a liking to JT’s solo career. However, if there’s one thing about the “50/50” rapper, she knows how to stay relevant, whether through music, media or simply being herself.