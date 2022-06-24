Run

YG Teams Up with Tyga, BIA, and 21 Savage on 'Run'

By Devin
  /  06.24.2022

Run it up.

YG teams up with Tyga, BIA, and 21 Savage on his new banger “Run.”

The song arrives alongside a cinematic video, which went viral after they teased it on social media. In the clip, YG and Tyga take cues from the Kardashians and dress up as a couple of Calabasas women, complete with wigs and makeup, before robbing a bank.

“Run” is expected to appear on YG’s fifth studio album album Pray for Me, which previously spawned the single “Scared Money” with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

Tyga is also getting ready to drop his next album featuring his Doja Cat collaboration “Freaky Deaky.”

Music Videos
New Music
BIA
Tyga
YG

TRENDING
News

YG and Tyga Transform Into the Kardashians in 'Run' Video

By Devin
06.22.2022
News

Chris Brown Reveals 'Breezy' Tracklist

By Devin
06.22.2022
News

Travis Scott Shows Off $5.5 Million Bugatti

By Devin
06.21.2022
Music Videos

Chris Brown and Normani Turn Up the Heat in 'WE (Warm Embrace)' Video

By Devin
06.21.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories