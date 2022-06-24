New Music YG Teams Up with Tyga, BIA, and 21 Savage on 'Run' / 06.24.2022

Run it up.

YG teams up with Tyga, BIA, and 21 Savage on his new banger “Run.”

The song arrives alongside a cinematic video, which went viral after they teased it on social media. In the clip, YG and Tyga take cues from the Kardashians and dress up as a couple of Calabasas women, complete with wigs and makeup, before robbing a bank.

“Run” is expected to appear on YG’s fifth studio album album Pray for Me, which previously spawned the single “Scared Money” with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

Tyga is also getting ready to drop his next album featuring his Doja Cat collaboration “Freaky Deaky.”