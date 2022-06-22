News YG and Tyga Transform Into the Kardashians in 'Run' Video / 06.22.2022

YG and Tyga are keeping up with the Kardashians.

The rappers are set to drop their new collaboration “Run” on Friday. Ahead of the premiere, they shared some footage from the wild music video in which they appear to channel the famous family.

The two were unrecognizable as they transformed into women while riding in a red Ferrari. YG donned a face full of makeup and a blonde wig, while Tyga opted to be a brunette, sporting sunglasses as he checked himself in the mirror.

“Calabasas forever!” shouted YG, a reference to the Kardashians’ hometown.

The comedic clip drew laughs from fans in the comments, who compared their look to the Kardashians as well as Shawn and Marlon Wayans from the 2004 comedy White Chicks.

“Giving me dem’ White Chicks vibez,” wrote one, while another added, “Yooooo Tyga looking like the 5th generation of Kim Kardashian.”

“Run,” which also features BIA and 21 Savage, hits streaming services on Friday. It’s unclear where the song will appear. YG is working on his album Pray for Me, which spawned the single “Scared Money” with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo.

Tyga is also readying a new album featuring the Doja Cat-assisted single “Freaky Deaky.”