News Drake Earns 11th No. 1 Album With 'Honestly, Nevermind' / 06.27.2022

Drake lands his 11th No. 1 album as Honestly, Nevermind debuts atop the Billboard 200.

The dance-heavy release, which hit streaming services on June 17 just hours after Drake’s surprise announcement, opens with 204,000 equivalent album units, of which album sales comprise 11,000.

The 14-track set was the fourth-largest streaming week for an album this year with 250.23 million on-demand streams, following Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti (356.55 million), Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers (343.02 million), and Future’s I Never Liked You (283.75 million).

Honestly, Nevermind was a sonic departure from Drake’s previous albums with its dance floor-ready tracks, and received a mix response from fans. The most-streamed cut was the hip-hop-leaning “Jimmy Cooks” featuring 21 Savage, followed by “Falling Back” (27.05 million) and “Sticky” (26.16 million).

The album’s 204,000 units paled in comparison to the 613,000 debut of Drake’s 2021 album, Certified Lover Boy. It marks his lowest since his 2019 compilation Care Package, which opened at No. 1 with 109,000.

Honestly, Nevermind is Drake’s 14th top 10-charting album on the Billboard 200. He is one of only five acts with more more than 10 No. 1 albums, joining The Beatles (19 No. 1s), JAY-Z (14), Bruce Springsteen (11), and Barbra Streisand (11).

Elsewhere in the top 10, Kevin Gates scores his fifth top 10 album as Khaza debuts at No. 8 with 38,000 equivalent album units.

Future’s former No. 1 I Never Liked You drops 5-6 (49,000), Post Malone’s Twelve Carat Toothache falls 4-7 (44,000), and Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers slides 7-9 (36,000).

Billboard 200 Top 10

1. Drake – Honestly, Nevermind – 204,000

2. Bad Bunny – Un Verano Sin Ti – 121,000

3. Harry Styles – Harry’s House – 79,000

4. BTS – Proof – 75,000

5. Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album – 52,000

6. Future – I Never Liked You – 49,000

7. Post Malone – Twelve Carat Toothache – 44,000

8. Kevin Gates – Khaza – 38,000

9. Kendrick Lamar – Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers – 36,000

10. Olivia Rodrigo – Sour – 32,000