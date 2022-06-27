News Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Lil Durk Pushes Man for Allegedly Disrespecting King Von / 06.27.2022

Lil Durk got into a physical confrontation with a fan who allegedly dissed King Von.

Video footage shows the Chicago rapper coming face to face with a man at one of his concerts in the Netherlands. Some words were exchanged before Durk shoves the person. Security then stepped in and pushed the man down the stairs as Durk stared him down.

It’s unclear what was said, but according to Akademiks, the concertgoer tried to disrespect Durk’s friend and signee, the late King Von, who was killed in Atlanta in November 2020.

“Smurk wasn’t havin it!” said Akademiks.

6ix9ine, who has a long-documented beef with Durk, couldn’t resist trolling Durk by praising the man he pushed. “Fan held his ground didn’t even flinch,” he wrote in a since-deleted comment. “Von rolling in the flames of hell.”

Durk is fresh off the release of the deluxe edition of his album 7220. The project, which features 14 additional tracks, is expected to debut with 65-75,000 units.