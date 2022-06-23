News Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Lil Durk Reveals '7220 (Deluxe)' Tracklist / 06.23.2022

Three months after dropping his seventh studio album 7220, Lil Durk is re-upping with a deluxe edition.

In addition to “Computer Murderers,” which was added to the album’s Reloaded edition in March, the project features 13 new tracks, with appearances from Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, and Doodie Lo, who guests on “Did S**t to Me,” for which he released a video. Ella Mai and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie also join Durkio on “IYKYK.”

The original 7220, named for the address of Durk’s grandmother’s home, debuted at No. 1 and spawned the single “Broadway Girls” with Morgan Wallen, plus collaborations with Future, Summer Walker, and Gunna.

The Voice returns at midnight. See the tracklist below.

7220 (Deluxe) Tracklist

1. “So What”

2. “Huuuuh”

3. “Hear It Back” feat. Moneybagg Yo

4. “Selling Lashes”

5. “Burglars & Murderes” feat. EST Gee

6. “Risky”

7. “Did S**t to Me” feat. Doodie Lo

8. “Smurk Outta Here”

9. “IYKYK” feat. Ella Mai and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

10. “Unhappy Father’s Day”

11. “Expedite this Letter”

12. “Two Hours from Atlanta”

13. “Hearing Sirens”

14. “Computer Murderers”