New Music Theo Wargo/WireImage 21 Savage Joins Calvin Harris on 'New Money' / 07.01.2022

Fresh off his No. 1 single “Jimmy Cooks” with Drake, 21 Savage joins Calvin Harris on “New Money.”

Just in time for the Fourth of July weekend, the duo slides through with a heater. Over Harris’ wavy production, 21 flexes his savage wordplay.

“Rap ni**as come around Savage, get screwed / F**k my best partner, make that bitch drop him / Never sold drugs, ni**a, I’m a robber,” he raps.

“New Money” follows “Potion” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug off Harris’ upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Earlier in the week, he revealed the star-studded lineup including Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, Justin Timberlake, Busta Rhymes, Normani, Lil Durk, Pusha T, Chlöe, Tinashe, 6LACK, Latto, and more.

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is the sequel to Harris’ 2017 album, which spawned the hit “Slide” with Frank Ocean and Migos, plus appearances from Future, Travis Scott, Nicki Minaj, Young Thug, Pharrell, Ariana Grande, and more.

21 Savage remains one of hip-hop’s most in-demand features. In addition to Drake, he recently collaborated with Pharrell and Tyler, the Creator on “Cash In Cash Out.”