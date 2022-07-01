New Music Cardi B Drops New Single 'Hot Shit' Featuring Kanye West & Lil Durk / 07.01.2022

Bardi is back.

Cardi B teams up with Kanye West and Lil Durk on her first single of 2022, “Hot Shit.” The heavy-hitting banger finds Cardi in beast mode, spitting flames over the Tay Keith and Banbwoi production.

“I don’t know what’s longеr, man, my block list or my checklist / I don’t know what’s colder, man, my heart or my necklace,” she raps. “Pretty when I wake up / I’m a bad bitch at breakfast / Still might slide on an opp (It’s electric).”

Ye also comes through with a killer verse. “I’ma hop up out the bushes, me and Pusha kill your man,” he raps before shouting out Cardi’s sister Hennessy (“Cardi, where your sister at? / I need Henny now”) and paying homage to the late Virgil Abloh (“When we lost Virg, I was on the verge / I just hit the Louis store, had to splurge”).

Prior to the song’s release, Cardi told fans what they should expect from her. “I feel like it’s something y’all haven’t heard from me before,” she said. “Y’all keep talking I keep making TikTok records and this and that. This is definitely not that. It’s fun, it’s a great record. It’s masculine, it’s great for the clubs.”

“Hot Shit,” which follows “Up” and “WAP,” is set to appear on Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy.