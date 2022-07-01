News Cardi B Opens Up About Working with Kanye West, New Album, & Music Video 'Drama' / 07.01.2022

Fresh off the release of her new single “Hot Sh*t” with Kanye West and Lil Durk, Cardi B joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss the collaboration and her upcoming album.

She revealed that she has had the song since 2019 but was nervous about how it would be received.

“This song been in the vault for a minute,” she said. “It’s a he because for some reason I be thinking some songs just have genders. It’s weird. So the song is a boy. And this song, I think, is a little bit older than ‘WAP’ I think I recorded this song around 2019 around there. So I’ve been having this song for a minute. Everybody always loved this record, but I always feel like this record’s so masculine. I don’t know if people want to hear that from me…”

Cardi feels the Tay Keith-produced track fills a void in today’s music. “I feel like we’re missing these club bangers. I don’t know what’s going on right now,” she said. “I want to hear like… You know those records that Meek used to do, I want to hear one of those that it’s just like, pump me up. I’m trying to bring that with this record.”

She also opened up about collaborating with Kanye West for the first time. “Kanye gave me this verse a couple of months ago when he was just all over the media, because of all of the things that were going on, and I like how his verse it’s personal, but it’s not that personal. It’s enjoyable in the clubs that you could be like, ‘Yeah, yeah. You talk your big cash.’ I really love it. And I’m so happy that he gave me this verse.”

She was able to see another side to Ye from her interactions with him. “And I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West. I learned so much about him and he’s such an amazing, sweet person. I’ve been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real…the him.”

Cardi revealed that the Lil Durk verse came about after a suggestion from her label. “You know what’s so crazy? I never spoke to Lil Durk before, right? I was having a meeting with my label and everything and I was like, ‘It is missing something. We still missing a artist to it.’ And it said, ‘How about Lil Durk?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. All right. Send it to him.’ And as soon as they sent the record, the next day, I feel like a couple of hours, they was like, ‘Oh yeah, he sent in the verse.’ I was like, ‘Oh sh*t.’ And I loved it right away. He just for that young energy to the record.”

A music video was shot months ago, but it has been delayed because of technical issues. “I don’t want to talk about the video because this video has brought me so much drama,” she said. “This is my first time trying CGI. It was something very different for me. I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this sh*t takes so long. I did this video around March, and it’s still not even ready yet… It’s an amazing video, but it’s just really fu**ing… I would never do CGI again, ever, ever, ever again.”

Now that she’s back, Cardi is not letting up. After this, she plans to drop another song “that is different from this record,” followed by her long-awaited sophomore album.

“I really just want to put that album together. I’m just trying to put all my plans together and everything together,” said Cardi, who will return to the stage for the first time since 2019 at this month’s Wireless Festival in the U.K. “I haven’t put out a single since ‘Up.’ That’s almost a year-and-a-half ago, so I’m just breaking in. But once I get comfortable and I start setting in, I’m ready to go on beast mode. I’m ready for it.”