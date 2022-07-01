New Music City Girls and Usher Team Up on 'Good Love' / 07.01.2022

City Girls and Usher have the summer on lock with their new single “Good Love.”

The Miami duo brings the feel-good vibes on the Mr. Hanky-produced bop, while Usher caters to the ladies. “You say that you want good love / Girl, I can give it to you,” sings the R&B icon.

Along with the song, they have debuted a video, which finds them lacing up their roller skates and throwing a summer block party.

“Good Love” follows City Girls’ last single, “Top Notch” featuring Fivio Foreign. You can catch Yung Miami and JT performing the song live on Jack Harlow’s “Come Home the Kids See You Tour,” which kicks off Sept. 6 in Nashville.

Earlier today, Usher dropped his Tiny Desk concert where he performed a nostalgic set of hits including “You Make Me Wanna…,” “U Don’t Have to Call,” and “Confessions Part II.”