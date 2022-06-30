News Usher Performs Nostalgic Set for NPR Tiny Desk Concert / 06.30.2022

Usher capped off NPR’s Black Music Month celebration with an electrifying set for Tiny Desk.

Dressed in all black, the R&B icon performed for one of his most intimate audiences, taking it back with a nostalgic six-song set of hits spanning his legendary career.

“I’m just hoping to just really have fun today, this office party that we’re having,” he told the crowd at NPR headquarters.

Joined by Eric Bellinger and Vedo, who he called “two of the most incredible voices of this time,” he kicked things off with a reworked rendition of his 1997 breakout single, “You Make Me Wanna…”

He acknowledged the “Superstar” challenge while delivering flawless vocals on the Confessions classic. That was followed by The Neptunes banger “U Don’t Have to Call” before Mr. Raymond took it “Nice & Slow,” including a shoutout to his “pretty little thing here in D.C.”

The feel-good vibes continued with “Confessions Part II.” He closed out the 25-minute performance with “My Way,” the title track off his 1997 album, which turns 25 this year.

You can catch Usher live when his new Las Vegas residency opens July 15. He has also teamed up with City Girls on the Miami duo’s new single “Good Love,” which drops Friday.