Drake Responds to Hilarious Criticism of His Lyrics

By Devin
  /  07.01.2022

Drake is hitting back at the criticism surrounding his lyrics.

One TikTok user named @lonneytoons_ shared his hilarious interpretation of Drake’s lyricism. In one of his many clips titled “Drake be like,” he pretends to sing like Drizzy, poking fun at the OVO boss.

One particular video went viral with over 6 million views. In the caption, he wrote, “Am I lying tho?”

The TikTok video caught Drake’s attention. He reposted it on Instagram Stories, but instead of getting mad, he was able to see the humor in it all.

“F**k y’all I really be saying some shit,” he wrote alongside a series of crying laughing emojis.

Drake is laughing all the way to the top of the charts. Honestly, Nevermind debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this week, his 11th No. 1 leader on the chart. Additionally, “Jimmy Cooks” with 21 Savage opened atop the Billboard Hot 100.

See the video and Drake’s reaction below.

