Big Sean Says He 'Can't Wait to Be a Dad'

Big Sean can’t wait for fatherhood.

Over the weekend, it was revealed that the rapper and his longtime girlfriend Jhené Aiko were expecting their first child after TMZ published photos of a visibly pregnant Jhené walking in L.A., her baby bump on display in a skintight grey dress.

Soon after the story broke, Jhené confirmed the pregnancy report. Taking to Instagram, she shared a childhood photo with her hands on her stomach, captioning it with the heart eyes emoji.

On Twitter, she thanked fans for their support. “thank you ☺️💙🥰,” she wrote.

Sean was also overjoyed about starting a family, thanking everyone for the well wishes. “Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You,” he wrote in an Instagram Story.

“Can’t wait to be a dad,” he added.

This will be the first child for Sean and second for Jhené, who has a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, from her previous relationship with singer O’Ryan.

Back in 2020, Sean seemingly opened up about losing a child on his Nipsey Hussle collaboration “Deep Reverence.”

“Should be a billionaire based on the time off I’m not taking / Probably why the shit around me get crazy and we lost the baby,” he rapped.

