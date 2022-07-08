Jump

Ciara Returns with New Single 'JUMP'

By Devin
  /  07.08.2022

Ciara is back with a banger.

The R&B singer sets it off with her first single in two years, “JUMP” featuring Coast Contra. On the upbeat track, CiCi works up a sweat as she delivers a TikTok-ready anthem that will have you dancing all summer long.

“You like it when I make the thang jump / You go wild when I make the thang jump / It get loud when I make the thang jump / It’s a party when I make the thang jump,” she sings.

This marks the beginning of a new era for the 36-year-old mother of three. Ciara has signed a new deal with Uptown/Republic Records in partnership with her independent label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, where she will release her next album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks.

She recently revealed that she’s done with the project, which she says will “continue my mission of making the world dance.”

A video for “JUMP,” directed by Dave Meyers, will debut Friday at noon ET.

New Music
Ciara

TRENDING
News

Chris Brown Calls Out Lack of Support for 'Breezy'

By Devin
07.05.2022
News

Chris Brown Weighs In On Verzuz Battle with Usher

By Devin
06.26.2022
News

Kid Cudi Reveals 'The Boy Who Flew to the Moon, Vol. 1' Tracklist

By Devin
07.06.2022
News

Kanye West Reveals $8 Million Performance Fee

By Devin
07.06.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories