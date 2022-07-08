New Music Ciara Returns with New Single 'JUMP' / 07.08.2022

Ciara is back with a banger.

The R&B singer sets it off with her first single in two years, “JUMP” featuring Coast Contra. On the upbeat track, CiCi works up a sweat as she delivers a TikTok-ready anthem that will have you dancing all summer long.

“You like it when I make the thang jump / You go wild when I make the thang jump / It get loud when I make the thang jump / It’s a party when I make the thang jump,” she sings.

This marks the beginning of a new era for the 36-year-old mother of three. Ciara has signed a new deal with Uptown/Republic Records in partnership with her independent label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, where she will release her next album, the follow-up to 2019’s Beauty Marks.

She recently revealed that she’s done with the project, which she says will “continue my mission of making the world dance.”

A video for “JUMP,” directed by Dave Meyers, will debut Friday at noon ET.