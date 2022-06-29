News Ciara Signs With Republic/Uptown Records / 06.29.2022

Ciara is leveling up with a new record deal.

The R&B superstar has signed to Republic Records and Uptown Records in partnership with her independent label, Beauty Marks Entertainment, it was announced today.

New Music, New Chapter, New Partnership!

My Label Beauty Marks Entertainment X Uptown/Republic!! Ready to make the world #JUMP! pic.twitter.com/hEKbYZxaxw — Ciara (@ciara) June 29, 2022

“I am thrilled to partner with Uptown/Republic Records through my own label imprint Beauty Marks Entertainment,” said Ciara. “Wendy [Goldstein] and I have been in discussion to work together for some time and the enthusiasm that her and the entire team have expressed over this new project marks an exciting new chapter in my career. I am grateful to be able to continue my mission of making the world dance with a team I admire, who are at the forefront of empowering artists.”

Republic Records Co-President Wendy Goldstein added, “I’ve been a fan of Ciara forever. Working with her has been a dream, and she’s making some of the most powerful, undeniable, and innovative music of her entire career now. This is an incredible creative chapter for her, and we’re all excited to be part of it.”

Her first single in two years, “Jump” featuring Coast Contra, will be released to streaming services on July 8. A video has also been shot directed by Dave Meyers (“Lose Control”). She recently teased the dance track in a viral dance clip.

Ciara is now readying her first album in three years for release on Republic/Uptown. “I’m actually finished with my album, which I’m excited about,” she told The Associated Press last month.

Her previous album, 2019’s Beauty Marks, was released independently via her Beauty Marks label, and featured appearances from Kelly Rowland and Macklemore.