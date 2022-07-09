News Getty Images The Game Brings Out Kanye West at L.A. Show / 07.09.2022

It was a legendary night in L.A. as Game and Kanye West came together.

Ye surprised the crowd during Game’s Drillmatic album release show at The Novo on Friday night (July 8). Wearing a black mask over his face and a hoodie with bomber jacket, Ye took the stage to perform their collaboration “Eazy” for the first time since Ye’s “Donda Experience” in Miami in February.

Game also showed his gratitude to Ye for his support. “This is the first time that I’ve been on stage with my brother,” he said. “He ain’t come to perform no songs. He was clear about that. He came for his brother.”

“This ni**a’s friendship, it don’t waiver,” he continued. “No matter what I do to this ni**a or what I say about this ni**a, he just love me. It’s like this ni**a Yeezus or something.”

On Instagram, he also reflected on their friendship. “From freestyling outside the Nike store against one another 20 years ago with little to no money in our pockets to sharing yet another grand stage together last night,” he wrote. “Thank you for always being a true friend in & outside of music @kanyewest…… last night was classic. #Drillmatic on the way.”

Following Ye, Game brought out another GOAT, Lil Wayne, to perform their 2008 collaboration “My Life.” Weezy also stuck around for his own “A Milli.”

the game brought out lil wayne right after kanye🔥 pic.twitter.com/pegaPcsJ0H — Shirley Ju (@shirju) July 9, 2022

Game’s new album Drillmatic was supposed to drop Friday, but it has been delayed. In addition to Ye and Wayne, the project is expected to feature NBA YoungBoy and G Herbo, plus a collaboration with Chris Brown and Chlöe Bailey that samples Janet Jackson.

Game recently revealed that JAY-Z gave his blessing by clearing seven samples for the album, but he still needs to clear three more samples before he can release it.