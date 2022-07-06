Getty Images The Game Thanks JAY-Z for Clearing 7 Album Samples / 07.06.2022

The Game is showing his appreciation to JAY-Z.

As he gears up to drop his long-awaited album Drillmatic later this summer, the Comtpon rapper has revealed the role Shawn Carter played in the album’s production.

According to Game, Hov cleared seven samples for the project. “S/O to S. Dot for clearing all 7 samples on #Drillmatic,” Game wrote in an Instagram Story.

But Game says he still needs to clear a few more samples before he can release what he calls the “album of the year.” “3 more sample clearances & the AOTY belongs to me & hit-boy,” he added.

Game recently dropped his Hit-Boy-produced single “Violence,” which samples Jeezy and JAY-Z’s “Go Crazy” collaboration. However, it’s unclear if this is one of the seven JAY-Z samples Game is referring to.

Earlier this year, Game’s former manager Wack 100 claimed that Game was unhappy with JAY-Z for not including him in Dr. Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime performance (Roc Nation produces the show). However, Game denied the report while praising Hov for his contributions to the culture.

“Hov continues to break down doors for the culture & I am in full support of anything & anyone who is on the help side of urban greatness,” he said.

Drillmatic was slated to drop this month, but a new release date has not been announced. Game previously revealed that the album would feature Lil Wayne, Kanye West, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, and NBA YoungBoy, plus a collaboration with Chris Brown and Chlöe Bailey that samples Janet Jackson.

In the meantime, L.A. fans can catch Game performing new music during his Drillmatic release show at The Novo this Friday.