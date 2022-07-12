Music Videos Cardi B Drops 'Hot Sh*t' Video With Kanye West and Lil Durk / 07.12.2022

Cardi B turns up the heat in her new video for “Hot Shit.”

After dropping the song earlier this month, the Grammy-winning rapper unveils the explosive visual for her collaboration with Kanye West and Lil Durk.

In the special effects clip, directed by Lado Kvataniya, Cardi stuns in a series of futuristic looks while defying gravity and towering over a skyscraper in New York City. Durk delivers his verse under a bridge before meeting up with Cardi in the desert. Ye also brings the fire, donning a masked disguise while splashing through the water in his sunset-soaked scene.

The big-budget video was shot back in March, but was delayed due to technical issues.

“This video has brought me so much drama,” Cardi told Apple Music. “This is my first time trying CGI. It was something very different for me. I couldn’t maneuver or move how I wanted to, because I was very confused. After I finished the video, I find out that this sh*t takes so long… It’s an amazing video, but it’s just really fu**ing… I would never do CGI again, ever, ever, ever again.”

This was also her first time working with Ye. “I had a lot of conversations with Kanye West,” she recalled. “I learned so much about him and he’s such an amazing, sweet person. I’ve been feeling like, I wish a lot of people have conversations with him so they could just see the real…the him.”

“Hot Shit,” which debuted at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, is set to appear on Cardi’s long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to her 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy. And she doesn’t plan on letting up anytime soon, telling Vogue Singapore that her next single and album will drop in “a month or two.”