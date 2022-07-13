News Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Drake Announces Young Money Reunion Concert with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj / 07.13.2022

Young Money is getting back together.

Drake will take the stage with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj as part of a Young Money reunion in Toronto next month. The concert was announced as part of Drake’s October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour, a series of three events from July 28 – Aug. 1 in his hometown.

The festivities kick off with the All Canadian North Stars at History on Thursday, July 28, followed by Chris Brown and Lil Baby’s “One of Them Ones” tour on Friday, July 29 at Budweiser Stage.

It caps off with the long-awaited Young Money reunion on Monday, Aug. 1 at Budweiser Stage. This will mark the first time the trio has shared the stage in years. They most recently reunited last year for “Seeing Green” off Nicki’s Beam Me Up Scotty reissue.

Back in March, Nicki teased a “Big 3” tour with her Young Money brothers. “Yes, of course- that’s been discussed many times. Really a matter of timing,” she told a fan when asked about the possibility.

Additionally, Drake revealed that he plans to bring OVO Fest across the world as part of a 2023 tour.

“I am currently working on bringing OVO FEST around the world in 2023 for the 10th Anniversary but of course we wanted to turn the city up for the summer!!!” he said, while teasing “more event announcements to come.”

Tickets for October World Weekend go on sale Friday, July 15.

Earlier this week, Lil Wayne announced that his Lil WeezyAna Fest will return to New Orleans on Aug. 27 with Moneybagg Yo and Coi Leray.