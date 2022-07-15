New Music Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, & Halsey Join Calvin Harris on 'Stay With Me' / 07.15.2022

Calvin Harris keeps the vibes coming.

Ahead of his upcoming album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2, the producer assembles a dream team of music’s biggest names—Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, and Halsey—for his latest dance floor-ready bop “Stay With Me.”

Over Harris’ psychedelic soundscape, Timberlake and Halsey take flight, while Pharrell adds his soulful touch to the retro groove.

“Stay With Me” follows “New Money” with 21 Savage and “Potion” with Dua Lipa and Young Thug off Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2. Due Aug. 5, the sequel to Harris’ 2017 album features a star-studded lineup including Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes, Normani, Lil Durk, Pusha T, Chlöe, Tinashe, 6LACK, Latto, and more.

A video debuts Friday at 8 a.m. PT.