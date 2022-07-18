New Music Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Lil Uzi Vert Unleashes New Song 'I Know' / 07.18.2022

Lil Uzi Vert keeps the new music coming.

Just days after releasing “Space Cadet,” Uzi is back with “I Know” off the upcoming Red & White EP. On the Sonny Digital-produced track, Uzi drops knowledge.

“I know was nothing / I turned into something,” they rap before sharing their paranoia. “I know that they’re out to get me / Sleep with one eye closed.”

Over the weekend, Uzi made headlines after changing their pronouns to “they/them” on Instagram.

“Space Cadet” and “I Know” could both appear on Uzi’s upcoming Red & White EP, which will arrive before the long-awaited P!NK album.