Lil Uzi Vert Unleashes New Song 'I Know'
/ 07.18.2022
Lil Uzi Vert keeps the new music coming.
Just days after releasing “Space Cadet,” Uzi is back with “I Know” off the upcoming Red & White EP. On the Sonny Digital-produced track, Uzi drops knowledge.
“I know was nothing / I turned into something,” they rap before sharing their paranoia. “I know that they’re out to get me / Sleep with one eye closed.”
Over the weekend, Uzi made headlines after changing their pronouns to “they/them” on Instagram.
“Space Cadet” and “I Know” could both appear on Uzi’s upcoming Red & White EP, which will arrive before the long-awaited P!NK album.
