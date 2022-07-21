News Beyoncé Reveals 'Renaissance' Album Credits With Drake, JAY-Z, & Pharrell / 07.21.2022

Beyoncé is enlisting some major star power for Renaissance.

After revealing the tracklist, the album credits have surfaced via Apple Music and they contain some big names including Drake, JAY-Z, Pharrell, and Tems, in addition to hitmakers like The-Dream, Mike Dean, Hit-Boy, and Raphael Saadiq.

Track No. 11, “Heated,” includes a credit for Aubrey Drake Graham, however, it’s unclear if Drake is actually featured on the song or if he was involved as a songwriter. The track also features production from Boi-1da (Matthew Samuels).

Aside from his writing credit on “Break My Soul,” JAY-Z lends his talents to “Alien Superstar” and “America Has a Problem,” which also credits The-Dream and Mike Dean.

The Neptunes’ own Pharrell and Chad Hugo bring their legendary production to “Energy,” alongside Skrillex, BEAM, and The-Dream.

Other contributors on Bey’s 7th studio album include Tems (“Move”), Labrinth (“Alien Superstar”), Hit-Boy (“Thique”), Raphael Saadiq (“Pure/Honey”), No I.D. (“Church Girl”), Sabrina Claudio (“Plastic Off the Sofa”), and Syd (“Plastic Off the Sofa”). Bey also appears to sample the legendary James Brown (“Church Girl”) and Nile Rogers (“Cuff It”).

The closer, “Summer Renaissance,” sounds like it has all the makings of a dance-floor anthem, with credits to Donna Summer and Giorgio Moroder.

Renaissance arrives July 29. See the full credits below.