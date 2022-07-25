News Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Fuel Pregnancy Rumors / 07.25.2022

Are Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner expecting their third child?

The beauty mogul is sparking pregnancy rumors once again after leaving a series of pregnant emojis on Travis’ latest Instagram post.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper shared a photo of himself in New York on Sunday with the caption, “Got there in a New York minute.” His baby mama popped in the comments, sharing four pregnant woman emojis.

Fans are divided as to whether Kylie is actually expecting her third child with Travis or if she was simply referring to her current children with the rapper.

“I mean…………… that IS her baby daddy,” commented one person on The Shade Room.

Just days earlier, the couple fueled engagement rumors after Kylie posted a TikTok video of her with Travis, while flashing a diamond on her ring finger.

In February, the pair welcomed their second child, a baby boy, who they originally named Wolf. Their 5-month-old son’s name was changed soon after and a new name has not been revealed. They also share a 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.

On Saturday, Travis returned to the stage at Rolling Loud Miami as a surprise guest of Future, marking his first festival performance since Astroworld. He has also been teasing his long-awaited album Utopia.

“We gon’ see y’all in Utopia soon,” he said during a club event in Miami.