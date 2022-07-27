Beyoncé

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Album Leaks Two Days Early, Fans React

By Devin
  /  07.27.2022

Ring the alarm.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance doesn’t officially drop until Friday, but the long-awaited album appears to have leaked online 36 hours prior to its scheduled release. Social media posts show that some stores in Europe have already started putting the physical album on shelves.

As expected, the BeyHive didn’t take kindly to the leak, urging people not to listen and spread the unreleased music. Some even uploaded fake audio to throw off those searching for the leaks, while others reported the infringing material to Beyoncé’s label and the RIAA.

Bey’s team appears to be aware of the leak and is taking action to scrub the net. According to the Los Angeles Times, Twitter has disabled multimedia tweets with the word “leak” as well as the hashtags #Renaissance and #Beyonce amid copyright claims.

An unconfirmed report from a Beyoncé fan account says that Bey’s team has contacted the stores who are selling the CD early, and they are being removed.

The rest of the BeyHive won’t have to wait much longer to experience Queen Bey’s 7th studio album. Renaissance is slated to drop at midnight on Friday featuring contributions from Grace Jones, Tems, and Beam. Earlier this week, she revealed the tracklist featuring “Break My Soul,” plus songs like “Alien Superstar,” “Church Girl,” “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and “Virgo’s Groove.”

News
Beyoncé

TRENDING
News

Jennifer Lopez Goes Naked to Celebrate 53rd Birthday

By Devin
07.25.2022
News

DJ Khaled Teams Up With Drake and Lil Baby On 'God Did' Single

By Devin
07.26.2022
News

Drake Responds to Criticism Over 14-Minute Flight

By Devin
07.26.2022
News

Usher Weighs In On Verzuz With Chris Brown

By Devin
07.21.2022
View More

Sponsored Stories