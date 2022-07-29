News The Game Unleashes Fiery Freestyle for L.A. Leakers / 07.29.2022

The Game is back with more blistering bars.

As he gears up to drop his long-awaited album Drillmatic – Heart Vs. Mind next month, the Compton rapper stopped by Power 106’s L.A. Leakers where he once again showed off his impressive freestyle skills.

Over an original Hit-Boy-produced beat, he started off by name-checking his former G-Unit members and Nipsey Hussle.

“Y’all ni**as got me fu**ed up / Ni**as must think I’m Lloyd Banks or Young Buck / Don’t press your dumb luck / I got my gun tucked,” he raps. “‘Cause I don’t like how ni**as did Nip / I guess it’s time to show these ni**as what it is.”

And he didn’t come to play games, boasting about his top 5 status. “Ain’t no competition, so Kendrick went to Africa / Ain’t no competition Cole went and got his baskets up,” said Game. “But I’m here masking up, with the masking tape, fiends knocking on the door, we closed, don’t ask for Ye / You see the Aftermath chain, then don’t ask for Dre / I’m a legend now, f**k when I pass away.”

During his 5-minute flow, he also compared himself to Eminem, who he’s called out in recent interviews. “I’m the Black Slim Shady / I’ve been killing them lately.”

Drillmatic drops Aug. 12. The 30-track album, which Game has declared his “best album to date,” is expected to feature Kanye West, Lil Wayne, G Herbo, NBA YoungBoy, Chris Brown, Chlöe Bailey, and more.