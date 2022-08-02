Eminem Reveals 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist
Eminem is drawing back the curtain once again.
Ahead of its release on Friday, the Detroit rap icon has revealed the tracklist for his second greatest hits album Curtain Call 2.
The 34-song compilation, which follows 2005’s Curtain Call: The Hits, includes music from 2009’s Relapse onward, including side projects, guest appearances, and film soundtrack songs.
Disc 1 features Em’s collaborations with Beyoncé (“Walk On Water”), Juice WRLD (“Godzilla”), Pink (“Won’t Back Down”), Kehlani (“Nowhere Fast”), and his reunion with Snoop Dogg, “From the D 2 the LBC.”
#CC2 OFFICIAL TRACKLIST #Relapse #Recovery #MMLP2 #Revival #Kamikaze #MTBMB #MTBMBSIDEB #Southpaw #ShadyXV #HellTheSequel pic.twitter.com/KePOVLVFoh
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) August 2, 2022
Disc 2 boasts other Slim Shady classics including the Rihanna-assisted hit “The Monster,” “Crack a Bottle” with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, “River” with Ed Sheeran, and “No Love” with Lil Wayne, plus “The King and I” featuring CeeLo Green off the recent Elvis soundtrack. But fans will be most excited to hear his unreleased 2009 collaboration with 50 Cent, “Is This Love.”
The original Curtain Call dropped in December 2005 and was certified Diamond in the U.S., spawning Eminem staples such as “My Name Is,” “Stan,” and “Without Me.”
See the tracklist below.
DISC 1
1. “Godzilla” feat. Juice WRLD
2. “Lucky You” feat. Joyner Lucas
3. “Lighters” – Bad Meets Evil feat. Bruno Mars
4. “Gnat”
5. “Cinderella Man”
6. “Walk on Water” feat. Beyoncé
7. “Rap God”
8. “Love the Way You Lie” feat. Rihanna
9. “Won’t Back Down” feat. Pink
10. “Higher”
11. “Berzerk”
12. “Not Afraid”
13. “From the D 2 the LBC” feat. Snoop Dogg
14.”Nowhere Fast” feat. Kehlani
15. “Fall”
16. “Phenomenal”
17.”Fast Lane
18. “You’re Never Over”
DISC 2
1. “3 AM”
2. “Space Bound”
3. “Beautiful”
4. “The Monster” feat. Rihanna
5. “Venom”
6. “Crack a Bottle” feat. Dr. Dre and 50 Cent
7. “Is This Love (’09)” feat. 50 Cent
8. “River” feat. Ed Sheeran
9. “Survival”
10. “Best Friend” – Yelawolf feat. Eminem
11. “Darkness”
12. “Kings Never Die” feat. Gwen Stefani
13. “No Love” feat. Lil Wayne
14. “Headlights” feat. Nate Ruess
15. “The King and I” feat. CeeLo Green
16. “Farewell”