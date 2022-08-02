Tracklistings Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Eminem Reveals 'Curtain Call 2' Tracklist / 08.02.2022

Eminem is drawing back the curtain once again.

Ahead of its release on Friday, the Detroit rap icon has revealed the tracklist for his second greatest hits album Curtain Call 2.

The 34-song compilation, which follows 2005’s Curtain Call: The Hits, includes music from 2009’s Relapse onward, including side projects, guest appearances, and film soundtrack songs.

Disc 1 features Em’s collaborations with Beyoncé (“Walk On Water”), Juice WRLD (“Godzilla”), Pink (“Won’t Back Down”), Kehlani (“Nowhere Fast”), and his reunion with Snoop Dogg, “From the D 2 the LBC.”

Disc 2 boasts other Slim Shady classics including the Rihanna-assisted hit “The Monster,” “Crack a Bottle” with Dr. Dre and 50 Cent, “River” with Ed Sheeran, and “No Love” with Lil Wayne, plus “The King and I” featuring CeeLo Green off the recent Elvis soundtrack. But fans will be most excited to hear his unreleased 2009 collaboration with 50 Cent, “Is This Love.”

The original Curtain Call dropped in December 2005 and was certified Diamond in the U.S., spawning Eminem staples such as “My Name Is,” “Stan,” and “Without Me.”

See the tracklist below.

DISC 1

1. “Godzilla” feat. Juice WRLD

2. “Lucky You” feat. Joyner Lucas

3. “Lighters” – Bad Meets Evil feat. Bruno Mars

4. “Gnat”

5. “Cinderella Man”

6. “Walk on Water” feat. Beyoncé

7. “Rap God”

8. “Love the Way You Lie” feat. Rihanna

9. “Won’t Back Down” feat. Pink

10. “Higher”

11. “Berzerk”

12. “Not Afraid”

13. “From the D 2 the LBC” feat. Snoop Dogg

14.”Nowhere Fast” feat. Kehlani

15. “Fall”

16. “Phenomenal”

17.”Fast Lane

18. “You’re Never Over”

DISC 2

1. “3 AM”

2. “Space Bound”

3. “Beautiful”

4. “The Monster” feat. Rihanna

5. “Venom”

6. “Crack a Bottle” feat. Dr. Dre and 50 Cent

7. “Is This Love (’09)” feat. 50 Cent

8. “River” feat. Ed Sheeran

9. “Survival”

10. “Best Friend” – Yelawolf feat. Eminem

11. “Darkness”

12. “Kings Never Die” feat. Gwen Stefani

13. “No Love” feat. Lil Wayne

14. “Headlights” feat. Nate Ruess

15. “The King and I” feat. CeeLo Green

16. “Farewell”