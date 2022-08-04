New Music Stream NBA YoungBoy's Album 'The Last Slimeto' / 08.04.2022

YoungBoy Never Broke Again shows no signs of slowing down.

The prolific rapper returns with his third project of 2022, The Last Slimeto. Coming in at a solid 30 tracks, YoungBoy’s latest includes collaborations with Kehlani (“My Go To”), Rod Wave (“Home Ain’t Home”), and Quavo (“Don’t Rate Me”), plus over a dozen tracks that dropped ahead of the album’s release.

This marks YoungBoy’s third release of 2022 following his Colors mixtape, which debuted at No. 2 in January. In March, he and DaBaby teamed up on their collaborative project Better Than You.

YoungBoy, who was acquitted in his federal gun case last month, just became a whole lot richer. Earlier this week, he announced that he had squashed his beef with Atlantic Records and renewed his deal for a reported $60 million. The Last Slimeto was expected to be his final album for the label.

Stream The Last Slimeto below.