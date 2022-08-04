Stream NBA YoungBoy's Album 'The Last Slimeto'
YoungBoy Never Broke Again shows no signs of slowing down.
The prolific rapper returns with his third project of 2022, The Last Slimeto. Coming in at a solid 30 tracks, YoungBoy’s latest includes collaborations with Kehlani (“My Go To”), Rod Wave (“Home Ain’t Home”), and Quavo (“Don’t Rate Me”), plus over a dozen tracks that dropped ahead of the album’s release.
This marks YoungBoy’s third release of 2022 following his Colors mixtape, which debuted at No. 2 in January. In March, he and DaBaby teamed up on their collaborative project Better Than You.
YoungBoy, who was acquitted in his federal gun case last month, just became a whole lot richer. Earlier this week, he announced that he had squashed his beef with Atlantic Records and renewed his deal for a reported $60 million. The Last Slimeto was expected to be his final album for the label.
Stream The Last Slimeto below.