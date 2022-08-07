News Drake, Lil Wayne, & Nicki Minaj Reunite at Young Money Concert / 08.07.2022

YMCMB forever.

Five days after it was delayed due to Drake catching COVID, the long-awaited Young Money reunion went down on Saturday at Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The concert, which was part of Drake’s OVO Fest, was a celebration of the Young Money era that ruled hip-hop through the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Things got off to a slow start. An hour-and-a-half after the show was supposed to start, a message appeared on screen: “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had issues at the border.”

It was followed by another message: “Luckily, Drake runs the border.”

They pranked the fans at the Young Money reunion concert by telling them Lil Wayne was having trouble at the Canadian border.😂🇨🇦 “Luckily, Drake runs the border.”🔥 pic.twitter.com/p03cMUli3g — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 7, 2022

Fans erupted with cheers as Weezy emerged to 2010’s “Blunt Blowin” before launching into hits including “Mrs. Officer,” “Rich as F***,” and “Loyal.”

“People at the border, I love you,” Wayne said before capping off his 30-minute set with “A Milli.”

Young Money’s First Lady, Nicki Minaj, was up next. Rocking long pink hair and holding a green Louis Vuitton purse, the rap queen ran through hits like “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” and “Super Bass.”

Drizzy then delivered his solo set, including tracks off his latest album, Honestly, Nevermind, closing with “Sticky,” “Way 2 Sexy,” and “Knife Talk.”

Following a mini-set from Big Tymers (Birdman and Mannie Fresh), the Young Money trio united on stage for a 30-minute trip down memory lane that included “BedRock,” “Up All Night,” “The Motto,” and “Moment 4 Life.”

At one point, Nicki grabbed Drake’s hand before jokingly asking, “Do you still have COVID?”

Nicki really asked Drake if he still had covid mid-performance 😂 pic.twitter.com/HZjL7bMAts — Rap Marathon (@RapMarathon_) August 7, 2022

Drake paid tribute to his Young Money sister, crowning her and Wayne the “greatest rappers of all time.” “Are these bitches serious? Nobody can f**k with Nicki. It’s like the originator. It starts here, ends here,” he said.

Drake praises Nicki Minaj at the Young Money reunion in OVO Fest. “Nobody can f*ck with Nicki.” pic.twitter.com/0LkZ3dWYvo — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 7, 2022

He also showed love to the man who discovered him, Wayne. “I love you. I would go to the end of the earth for this man. You changed my fu**in’ life and you changed this city forever,” he said. “So make some fu**in’ noise for the greatest rapper of all time.”

Before leaving the stage, Wayne made a bombshell announcement. “I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” he said before dropping the mic.