Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne

Drake, Lil Wayne, & Nicki Minaj Reunite at Young Money Concert

By Devin
  /  08.07.2022

YMCMB forever.

Five days after it was delayed due to Drake catching COVID, the long-awaited Young Money reunion went down on Saturday at Budweiser Stage in Toronto. The concert, which was part of Drake’s OVO Fest, was a celebration of the Young Money era that ruled hip-hop through the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Things got off to a slow start. An hour-and-a-half after the show was supposed to start, a message appeared on screen: “Unfortunately, Lil Wayne had issues at the border.”

It was followed by another message: “Luckily, Drake runs the border.”

Fans erupted with cheers as Weezy emerged to 2010’s “Blunt Blowin” before launching into hits including “Mrs. Officer,” “Rich as F***,” and “Loyal.”

“People at the border, I love you,” Wayne said before capping off his 30-minute set with “A Milli.”

Young Money’s First Lady, Nicki Minaj, was up next. Rocking long pink hair and holding a green Louis Vuitton purse, the rap queen ran through hits like “Beez in the Trap,” “Chun-Li,” and “Super Bass.”

Drizzy then delivered his solo set, including tracks off his latest album, Honestly, Nevermind, closing with “Sticky,” “Way 2 Sexy,” and “Knife Talk.”

Following a mini-set from Big Tymers (Birdman and Mannie Fresh), the Young Money trio united on stage for a 30-minute trip down memory lane that included “BedRock,” “Up All Night,” “The Motto,” and “Moment 4 Life.”

At one point, Nicki grabbed Drake’s hand before jokingly asking, “Do you still have COVID?”

Drake paid tribute to his Young Money sister, crowning her and Wayne the “greatest rappers of all time.” “Are these bitches serious? Nobody can f**k with Nicki. It’s like the originator. It starts here, ends here,” he said.

He also showed love to the man who discovered him, Wayne. “I love you. I would go to the end of the earth for this man. You changed my fu**in’ life and you changed this city forever,” he said. “So make some fu**in’ noise for the greatest rapper of all time.”

Before leaving the stage, Wayne made a bombshell announcement. “I’m working on Carter VI, coming soon!” he said before dropping the mic.

