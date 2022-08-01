News Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion After Testing Positive for COVID / 08.01.2022

The Young Money reunion is on hold.

Just hours before Drake, Lil Wayne, and Nicki Minaj were set to reunite on stage in Toronto on Monday night, Drake has announced that the highly-anticipated concert has been delayed after he tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram Story, Drake apologized to fans while sharing his disappointment. “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible,” he wrote.

He plans to announce a new date as soon as he recovers. “I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked,” he added. “Until then I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (except the Covid).”

This is not the first time Drake has been diagnosed with COVID. Back in August 2021, he revealed that he tested positive and the illness affected his signature “Certified Lover Boy” hairline.

It’s unclear if Nicki was already in Toronto for tonight’s show at Budweiser Stage. She posted a video with the caption, “Ayo Canada wuts good?!” along with a series of Canadian flag emojis.

The trio was set to reunite on stage for the first time in years as part of Drake’s October World Weekend: Road to OVO Fest Tour, a series of three events in his hometown. The festivities kicked off with the All Canadian North Stars concert on Thursday during which Drake surprised the crowd with Nelly Furtado. On Friday, Chris Brown and Lil Baby brought their “One of Them Ones” tour to the 6.