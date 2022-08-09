News Tommaso Boddi/WireImage 50 Cent Casts Son Sire in First Acting Role / 08.09.2022

Like father, like son.

50 Cent’s son is following in his footsteps. The “Power” producer has cast Sire Jackson in his first movie role. The 10-year-old will star in the upcoming horror flick Skill House, directed by Josh Stolberg.

“Excited to work on my first acting role in Dad’s new movie @skillhousemovie!” Sire captioned a couple photos of him on set. “Thank you @joshstolberg for directing me. I had a great time. Lights, Camera, Action!”

A proud 50 shared a photo of his son getting direction from Stolberg. “josh had sire working, @skillhousemovie is going to be crazy,” he added.

Skill House, which was shot at the former TikTok mansion Sway House, is a dark satire of social media and influencer culture and stars social media personality Bryce Hall, Neal McDonough, Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, and more.

The film is apparently so terrifying that even a crew member fainted while filming one bloody scene.

“Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground,” Stolberg tweeted. “Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit!”

Yikes!!! We shot a kill scene last night and the camera operator became so nauseated that he passed out and the camera crashed to the ground. Had to stop down for a 1/2 hour. He’s okay now but… get ready for some crazy shit! pic.twitter.com/YJH2tlruTE — Josh Stolberg (@joshstolberg) July 17, 2022

When he’s not producing horror movies, 50 can be heard on the previously-unreleased track “Is This Love (’09)” off Eminem’s greatest hits album Curtain Call 2. He also hinted at more unreleased music between him and Em, tweeting, “We still got few more in the Vault.”