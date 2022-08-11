News Megan Thee Stallion Reveals Tracklist for New Album 'Traumazine,' Dropping Tonight / 08.11.2022

Megan Thee Stallion is coming in hot.

In a surprise move, the Hot Girl Coach has announced that her sophomore album Traumazine will drop tonight. She revealed the tracklist, which includes the previously released singles “Plan B,” “Sweetest Pie” with Dua Lipa, and “Pressurelicious” featuring Future.

The 18-track set also boasts collaborations with Jhené Aiko, Lucky Daye, Latto, Pooh Shiesty, Key Glock, and Rico Nasty, plus a collaboration with Houston’s own Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke.

“I wrote this album for myself,” Megan told a fan of the follow-up to to her 2020 debut Good News. “I wanted to start writing in a journal but I said f**k it I’ll put it in a song.”

The album marks her final release under 1501 Certified Entertainment. Back in February, Megan sued her label to declare that she had fulfilled her contract. 1501 countersued, alleging that her last project, Something for Thee Hotties, wasn’t actually an album and didn’t fulfill her contract.

Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful. Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT 👏🏾 LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) August 11, 2022

“Y’all know I always have problems with dropping my music under this label,all these games and having to go to court just to put out my art has been so stressful,” she tweeted. “Thank you hotties for rocking with me through the bullshit WE ALMOST OUT 👏🏾 LETS STAY FOCUSED AND RUN THIS LAST ONE UP.”

Megan will celebrate the release with a performance on the GMA Summer Concert Series tomorrow.

Traumazine drops at midnight. See the tracklist below.

Traumazine Tracklist

1. “NDA”

2. “Ungrateful” feat. Key Glock

3. “Not Nice”

4. “Budget” feat. Latto

5. “Her”

6. “Gift & Curse”

7. “Ms. Nasty”

8. “Who Me” feat. Pooh Shiesty

9. “Red Wine”

10. “Scary” feat. Rico Nasty

11. “Anxiety”

12. “Flip Flop”

13. “Consistency” feat. Jhené Aiko

14. “Star” feat. Lucky Daye

15. “Pressurelicious” feat. Future

16. “Plan B”

17. “Southside Royalty Freestyle” feat. Sauce Walka, Big Pokey, and Lil Keke

18. “Sweetest Pie” feat. Dua Lipa