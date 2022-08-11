New Music Getty Images The Game Drops Eminem Diss Track 'Black Slim Shady' / 08.11.2022

The Game still wants smoke with Eminem.

The Compton rapper’s new album Drillmatic drops tonight featuring his long-awaited Eminem diss “Black Slim Shady.”

On the 10-minute track, which leaked ahead of the album’s release, Game continues his one-sided beef with Slim Shady while imitating his flow from “Stan.” He narrates a story about kidnapping Stan’s brother and riding in an Uber with him through Eminem’s hometown of Detroit.

Over the Hit-Boy-produced beat, he takes repeated shots at Eminem and those close to him including 50 Cent and Dr. Dre.

“I was in the Rolls-Royce with 5’9″s when you was pretending to be the white Royce Da 5’9″,” he raps. “And the biggest rapper in Detroit, that award is Sean Don.”

He also questions Em’s relevance to the culture, saying he would rather listen to 6ix9ine. “I never heard you in the club / I never heard you in a bar / Eleven albums and 10 never got played inside my car / I’d rather listen to Snitch 9 like 69 times and participate in 69s with 69 nuns than listen to you / You’re a Karen, call the cops.”

“How it feel, 23 years, still ain’t penetrating the culture / You are not top 5 in mine, Big, or Pac eyes / No André, no Nas, stop telling white lies.”

He later challenges Eminem to a fight (“Please stand up, shoot the fade with me / I’d love to put these hands up”) and even brings Eminem’s daughter into it (“Dear Slim, Hailie’s with me and she’s unharmed, for now”).

Later, he pretends to hold Dr. Dre hostage (“Paging Dr. Dre, he ain’t got a lot to say”) and revisits Em’s relationship with Mariah Carey (“The chick on the show wasn’t picking me and Mariah wasn’t picking you”).

Back in March, Game declared himself a better rapper than the “Rap God” and challenged him to a Verzuz battle. “I used to think Eminem was better than me. He’s not,” he said during his “Drink Champs” interview.

Eminem has not addressed Game, but that hasn’t stopped Game’s wrath. “Little Marshall Mathers, mad ’cause nobody thinks that little Marshall matters,” he raps. “Your fans want a Rap God, well, f**k it / I’ma give ’em one / I came to put Slim in a box, but he already live in one.”

“Black Slim Shady” is one of 30 tracks off Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind, which also features Kanye West, Big Sean, Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Chris Brown, and more. See the tracklist here.