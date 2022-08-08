News The Game Reveals 'Drillmatic' Tracklist / 08.08.2022

It’s almost Game time.

Just five days before the release of his long-awaited album Drillmatic – Heart vs. Mind, The Game has revealed the tracklist.

Executive produced by Hit-Boy, the 30-track album features the previously-released single “Eazy” with Kanye West and “Stupid” featuring Big Sean, for which he recently shot a video.

Other tracks include the Drake-inspired interlude “Drake with the Braids” and “The Black Slim Shady,” seemingly inspired by Eminem.

“DRILLMATIC the REAL ALBUM OF THE YEAR out everywhere midnight Friday, August 12th !!!!” said Game. “I promise I’m going 30 for 30 no skips !!!! As Hit-Boy would say… ‘issa 30 clip’ !!!!”

Game has yet to reveal the features, but he previously teased collaborations with Lil Wayne, G Herbo, and NBA YoungBoy, plus a song with Chris Brown and Chlöe Bailey that samples Janet Jackson’s “Got ’til It’s Gone.”

The album, his first since 2019’s Born 2 Rap, was delayed several times due to sample clearance issues. “What I can guarantee you is that I personally put my heart & soul into this album from beginning to the end & anyone who’s come by my studio or heard this album will tell you that it is everything you expected it to be,” he said.

Drillmatic drops Friday. See the tracklist below.

1. “One Time”

2. “Eazy”

3. “Burnin’ Checks”

4. “Voodoo”

5. “Home Invasion”

6. “O.P.P.”

7. “Outside”

8. “La La Land”

9. “Change the Game”

10. “How Far I Came”

11. “Heart vs. Mind”

12. “No Smoke at the Polo Lounge”

13. “No Man Falls”

14. “Chrome Slug & Harmony”

15. “Start from Scratch II”

16. “What We Not Gon’ Do”

17. “Fortunate”

18. “Rubi’s Rose”

Drake With the Braids (Interlude)

19. “Nikki Beach”

20. “Talk to Me Nice”

21. “Money Cash Clothes”

22. “K.I.L.L.A.S”

23. “The Black Slim Shady”

24. “Stupid”

25. “.38 Special”

26. “Twisted”

27. “Wasteman”

28. “Save the Best for Last”

29. “A Father’s Prayer”

30. “Universal Love”