News Getty Images Drake Credits Nicki Minaj for Shaping His Taste in Women / 08.12.2022

Drake can thank Nicki Minaj for shaping his taste in women.

Queen Radio returned to the airwaves on Thursday night and Nicki welcomed the “president of Canada” himself as her first guest. At one point during their candid conversation, Nicki questioned Drizzy about his love life.

When asked if he’s dating someone, Drake said he’s currently single. “I don’t have a girlfriend. You know that already,” he told Nicki.

“So you still like the big booties?” she asked her Young Money brother.

Drake credited Nicki for inspiring the type of women he dates. “You obviously know you’ve shaped my taste in women at this point,” he said. “They gotta have big something, right?”

Champagne Papi explained that his taste in women has changed throughout the years and he’s more interested in connecting with a woman beyond physical attraction.

“I think I’ve definitely evolved throughout the years,” he said. “For me, I think I’ve definitely evolved in the sense of like, it’s less about the chase and the pursuit from a physical perspective and for me, I just don’t want to be drained, I don’t want to be out on a first date and not be stimulated. I found new territory… I need new things. It’s not just about clapping cheeks.”

Aside from clapping cheeks, Nicki also asked Drake if he sees himself not doing music one day. “I’m not at that point where I consider that to be the option. One of the best feelings I have in my life is completing a song or a project.”

Even after all his success, Drake still feels stimulated by his job. “I feel like I’m reaching a point now where I feel like I’m having a new level of fun with this shit,” he said. “I’ve reached a new level of comfortability where I feel like, ‘OK, now I wanna try things.’ Even with the last album [Honestly, Nevermind] I just put out, it’s something I wanted to do to challenge myself.”

He even teased the new music he’s working on. “The things that I’m working on now, the feedback I keep getting is like, ‘Yo, it sounds so free-flowing. You sound like you’re having fun.'”

Nicki also welcomed Lil Wayne as a guest during Queen Radio and dropped her new single “Super Freaky Girl,” which samples Rick James’ “Super Freak.”